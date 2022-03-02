Exhibition of Tiffany glass works coming to the Delaware Art Museum

Later this month, a glittering display of glass art opens at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington.

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection will feature 62 items.

“We have an extraordinary collection coming here from the Richard Driehaus Foundation in Chicago," said Heather Campbell Coyle - the Museum’s chief curator and curator of American Art. "It includes stained glass windows and lamps - all the things Tiffany is best known for - and the most extraordinary blown glass vases, as well as other decorative items.”

Campbell Coyle notes that the exhibition also features a free audio tour and a catalog available for purchase.

“This exhibit is being traveled by international artists," said Campbell Coyle. "It is a company that travels exhibitions for other institutions. We had signed up for this exhibition in 2020 - it was supposed to be in the fall of 2020 - and of course we decided to postpone it because we really need a lot of people to see this show; we knew our audience was excited about it, but our audience wasn’t quite ready to come to the Museum in big numbers at that point.”

Campbell Coyle says this is the last stop for Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection after criss-crossing the country.

The Louis Comfort Tiffany exhibition opens March 12, 2022 and runs through June 5, 2022.