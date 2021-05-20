Arts Playlist: Delaware Div. of the Arts' Paul Weagraff

Paul Weagraff took over as director of the Delaware Division of the Arts in 2006

But that 15 year run ends July 31st when Weagraff leaves to explore new opportunities.

Weagraff is no stranger to Delaware Public Media. He’s spoken to us many times over the years about all things arts-related in the First State.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, he returns one more time to chat with Kelli Steele about his career with the Division of the Arts and what’s next for him and the Division.

Weagraff says he's not sure where the next chapter in his life will take him.

“I have to say - I don’t have any clear vision of where I want to go or what I want to do," said Weagraff. "I do know that - and I don’t think it’s any secret to the community - I love doing theater; if I have an opportunity to do more of that as theater begins to open up that would be wonderful. But I’m also keeping my options open.”

But Weagraff is certain the timing is right.

“I think that the Division is in a good place with the start of a new strategic plan this July. So the timing just seems right for both me and the Division," said Wegraff. "I would have to say some of the highlights (of my career) are really attributed to the arts organizations. I think it’s their ability to withstand these challenges that they faced - both with the great recession (in 2008) and with the pandemic (in 2020).”

Weagraff says during the pandemic, many arts organizations established new partnerships to develop cynergistic programming.

Weagraff notes that many larger arts organizations are teaming up smaller ones and community-based organizations to reach new audiences as the First State emerges from pandemic.

There has been no word yet from the Division on when the search for a new director will begin.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.