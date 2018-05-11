Arts Playlist: New Delaware College of Art & Design president

Delaware College of Art and Design will have a new president starting August 1st.

Jean Dahlgren was recently hired from a pool of more than 40 applicants identified during a nationwide search.

Dahlgren was elected the College’s next president by a unanimous vote and she will be DCAD’s third president. The 60-year-old is currently dean of undergraduate programs at Sage College of Albany in Albany, N.Y.

For this week’s Arts Playlist Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Dahlgren to learn more about her background and her plans as DCAD president.

