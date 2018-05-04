Arts Playlist: "As Precious as Gold" - A history of Tea Caddies

A tea caddy collection built over two generations and spanning the period from 1700 to the present day, is now on display at the Historic Houses of Odessa.

Marnie Bramble of Chestertown, Maryland started the collection, which includes over 400 pieces, more than a half century ago and got her youngest son Mark hooked on her hobby.

The caddies made from silver, porcelain, pewter, creamware, pearlware, paper mache, tortoise shell, ivory and fine woods.

In our Arts Playlist , we learn more about the collection as Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Mark Bramble and the Historic Odessa Foundation’s assistant curator Brian Miller.

