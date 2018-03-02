Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 2018 Opera Festival

Opera Delaware, the nation’s 11th oldest professional opera company, is celebrating its 73rd season.

And part of that celebration is Opera Delaware’s 2018 Opera Festival, slated for April 28th through May 6th.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Opera Delaware’s General Director Brendan Cooke to talk about this year’s Festival.

For more on the 2018 Opera Festival, you can visit OperaDelaware's website.





Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

