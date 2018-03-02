© 2021
Arts

Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 2018 Opera Festival

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published March 2, 2018 at 3:06 PM EST
opera_festival.jpg
OperaDelaware
/

Opera Delaware, the nation’s 11th oldest professional opera company, is celebrating its 73rd season.

And part of that celebration is Opera Delaware’s 2018 Opera Festival, slated for April 28th through May 6th.

 

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Opera Delaware’s General Director Brendan Cooke to talk about this year’s Festival.

 

 

For more on the 2018 Opera Festival,  you can visit OperaDelaware's website.
 
 
