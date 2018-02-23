Arts Playlist: Phillip C. Showell Elementary creating "History of Selbyville" mural

Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville, is teaming up with local artist John Donato to create a special “History of Selbyville” mural in one of the school’s hallways.

Students began painting the mural in January and will continue working on it until its unveiled March 7.

And the school is also host a series of related special events leading up to that unveiling.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Laurie Hall, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School art teacher and the murals’ creator and artist John Donato.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

