Arts Playlist: Phillip C. Showell Elementary creating "History of Selbyville" mural

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published February 23, 2018 at 4:03 PM EST
Local artist John Donato demonstrates painting tips to Phillip Showell Elementary students for the school's mural project.

Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville, is teaming up with local artist John Donato to create a special “History of Selbyville” mural in one of the school’s hallways.

Students began painting the mural in January and will continue working on it until its unveiled March 7.

And the school is also host a series of related special events leading up to that unveiling.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Laurie Hall, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School art teacher and the murals’ creator and artist John Donato.

 

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
