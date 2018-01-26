Arts Playlist: Local artists find a home at new Rehoboth City Hall

If you visit Rehoboth Beach City Hall, you may notice it has a bit of a new look.

City of Rehoboth communications director Krys Johnson says the new city hall had a lot of wall space to fill and they turn to artists to help.

“We contacted Jay Pastore with the Rehoboth Art League about his ideas for arts installation in our new City Hall. Jay was then instrumental in collaborating with us and getting the Coastal Camera Club on board and the Rehoboth Beach Museum on board,” said Johnson.

The Coastal Camera Club’s newest exhibit will occupy part of the second floor of City Hall through the summer. There’s also work from the Rehoboth Art League on the second floor.

Johnson says the artwork and photography showcases area artists creative expression and talent in an extremely highly visible location:

“The artwork that is shown in a City Hall has been an incredible success. It showcases the work of local artists, both to City employees and to everyone who comes into City Hall to conduct businesses. It’s a great example of how we continue to incorporate arts with everything we do in the City.”

City Hall also has a mural installation from the Rehoboth Beach Museum in the lobby that depicts life at the beach more than 100 years ago.

