Arts Playlist: Delaware ChoralArts announces its 33rd season

Delaware ChoralArts is preparing for its 2017-2018 season.

Delaware ChoralArts has brought a diverse array of choral music to the Wilmington region for more than 33 years.

It’s latest season opens Saturday, November 18th with Mendelssohn’s epic two-act oratorio, Elijah.

Delaware ChoralArts Conductor David Christopher says the music of Mendelssohn in Elijah is exquisitely pretty:

“It’s just gorgeous music and it can be very dramatic at times," Christopher. "So, that combination has kept it as one of the favorites.”

Christopher adds Elijah is one of the most famous choral works, dating to 1845:

“The oratorio premiered at the Birmingham Festival in 1845 and it was really well received. It was very popular at the time. And it has gone through phases throughout the years. People have said it has such a Victorian perspective - and it kind of does. But the story of Elijah is a very powerful story from the Book of James,” said Christopher.

Tickets for Elijah are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $15 for children under 14.

To see the complete schedule for Delaware ChoralArts, visit its website.

