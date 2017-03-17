Arts Playlist: Art by the square inch

The Delaware Art Museum is putting youth artwork up on its walls for the “12 x 12 Exhibition,” a showcase for First State teenagers to exhibit on the small scale.

In our latest Arts Playlist, our own Mark Arehart talked with Eliza Jarvis, the museum’s school and outreach programs manager about what makes the 12 x 12 so special.

The exhibit features photographs, prints, paintings and pastels from 60 Delaware teenagers.

Each work is no more than 12 inches in length and 12 inches in height, hence the name.

The exhibit runs through April 23.

