Arts Playlist: Ron Meick's new print exhibit asks big questions

Ron Meick's new print series is featured this month in the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery at the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington.

Meick’s print show 20 Questions features mostly a type of print making called a mezzotint. He etches marks into a copper plate and uses ink on the plate to transfer an image to paper.

"(It takes) about three or four hours to just prepare the copper," Meick said.

At the heart of this show, Meick said, is the artist’s role in pondering big questions. "What is life? What is art? What is death? Things that really can’t be answered."

His show at the Mezzanine Gallery features 35 pieces, mostly dark mezzotints depicting crumpled pieces of paper. Each piece then has an actual piece of white paper attached to it.

The drawing and paper are enclosed in a frame that has an audio button that plays a soundtrack of music samples and sounds.

"From my father playing saxophone to roosters crowing" Meick said.

Meick built the frames himself and says it uses the same type of technology used in audio greeting cards.

His show 20 Questions opens at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington this Friday. It runs through Oct. 28.

