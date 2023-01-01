Annual Report 2022
Amid the demands of daily news reporting in a mid-term election year, we celebrated our first decade of being on the air, strengthened our team, added new partners, introduced new features, and launched a mobile app, making it easier than ever to access our programming no matter where you are. The Federal Communications Commission renewed our license for another 10 years–and approved our plans to extend the reach of our radio signal, especially in Sussex County.
-
We partnered with educators to train future broadcastersThe 2021-22 school year marked our first with Polytech High School. We continued to work with students at Thomas McKean High School, where 88.1 FM WMHS simulcasts portions of our programming and hosts Hometown Heroes, and with students at Mt. Pleasant High School, two of whom were recognized in the National Federation of Press Women 2022 High School Contest.
-
We curated comprehensive coverage of the First State through our digital magazine, The GreenIn 2022, The Green's reports on redevelopment of the Brandywine Country Club site, preservation efforts at Newark Union Church and Cemetery, and plans for the Cooch's Bridge battlefield earned first-place awards from the Delaware Press Association.
-
We gave local musicians and their fans a place to connect with Hometown HeroesIn 2022 we presented the 13th annual Hometown Heroes Homey Awards ceremony live on stage at Wilmington's Queen Theater, where host Mark Rogers honored the region's best writers and performers in 28 categories. In October 2022, Mark's contributions to the local music scene earned him induction into the Delaware Rock and Roll Society Hall of Fame.
-
We celebrated "A Decade of DPM", WDDE's 10th anniversaryAugust 17, 2022, marked WDDE's 10th anniversary with a day of special programming, including audio tributes and reminiscences, a video of the ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring then-Governor Jack Markell and other dignitaries, and a special retrospective edition of The Green.
All the initiatives highlighted in this report would not have been possible without the generosity of our donors, volunteers, corporate sponsors and community partners. DPM would like to extend a special note of gratitude to donors who supported our 10th on-air anniversary.