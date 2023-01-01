© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Public Media 2022 Annual Report is live!

Annual Report 2022

News for people, not for profit

Amid the demands of daily news reporting in a mid-term election year, we celebrated our first decade of being on the air, strengthened our team, added new partners, introduced new features, and launched a mobile app, making it easier than ever to access our programming no matter where you are. The Federal Communications Commission renewed our license for another 10 years–and approved our plans to extend the reach of our radio signal, especially in Sussex County.

In response to the increasing need for balanced, comprehensive coverage of the First State's unique issues, events, personalities, and culture, DPM continued to grow in 2022.

Year at a glance

1,380,300 social media impressions, 1,270,546 website page views, 977,493 website visits, 337,360 DPM NPW electronic newsletter published, 14,845 social media followers

nearly 1,450 first state-specific news stories

Explore More 2022 Highlights
Connecting Delaware

    We partnered with educators to train future broadcasters
    The 2021-22 school year marked our first with Polytech High School. We continued to work with students at Thomas McKean High School, where 88.1 FM WMHS simulcasts portions of our programming and hosts Hometown Heroes, and with students at Mt. Pleasant High School, two of whom were recognized in the National Federation of Press Women 2022 High School Contest.
    We curated comprehensive coverage of the First State through our digital magazine, The Green
    In 2022, The Green's reports on redevelopment of the Brandywine Country Club site, preservation efforts at Newark Union Church and Cemetery, and plans for the Cooch's Bridge battlefield earned first-place awards from the Delaware Press Association.
    We gave local musicians and their fans a place to connect with Hometown Heroes
    In 2022 we presented the 13th annual Hometown Heroes Homey Awards ceremony live on stage at Wilmington's Queen Theater, where host Mark Rogers honored the region's best writers and performers in 28 categories. In October 2022, Mark's contributions to the local music scene earned him induction into the Delaware Rock and Roll Society Hall of Fame.
    We celebrated "A Decade of DPM", WDDE's 10th anniversary 
    August 17, 2022, marked WDDE's 10th anniversary with a day of special programming, including audio tributes and reminiscences, a video of the ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring then-Governor Jack Markell and other dignitaries, and a special retrospective edition of The Green.
Thank You

All the initiatives highlighted in this report would not have been possible without the generosity of our donors, volunteers, corporate sponsors and community partners. DPM would like to extend a special note of gratitude to donors who supported our 10th on-air anniversary.

By supporting independent journalism, you help Delawareans get tuned in to solid facts, crucial insights, vital perspecstive, and enlightening conversations. Thank you!

