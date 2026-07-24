Trump's replacement tariffs continue to put pressure on U.S. economy

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
For the second year in a row, the U.S. has reported a record-breaking number of measles cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said the country has now confirmed 2,318 measles cases -- the highest case count since 1991.