Why does replacing Chicago's lead pipes cost so much?
Chicago has more than 400,000 lead water lines, the largest known municipal inventory of lead pipes in the country. Officials say replacing each one costs about $31,000 on average, more than than double the cost in most other U.S. cities.
Now, a federal mandate to remove every lead pipe within roughly 20 years’ time means Chicago is facing a $12-billion price tag to comply.
Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, Midwest regional reporter for Grist and WBEZ Chicago, shares his reporting with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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