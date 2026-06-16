Colorado gets FDA approval to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada

Colorado joins Florida as the second state to win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to import prescription drugs from Canada. Importing drugs from Canada should make them anywhere from 20% to 70% cheaper, according to Colorado’s governor. First, however, the state must find willing Canadian sellers, something Florida has so far been unable to do.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with John Daley, a health reporter at Colorado Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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