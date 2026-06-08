Former Kennedy Center curator talks about the venue's future

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A new study finds that people in remote jobs are more socially isolated, anxious and sad, compared to people not in remote jobs. But demanding everyone return to the office isn't the answer either, say researchers.