© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Kennedy Center curator talks about the venue's future

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Josef Palermo, an artist and curator, about his tenure at the Kennedy Center and what its future might hold.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
More from Delaware Public Media