Chinese president visits North Korea for the first time in 7 years

Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
A new study finds that people in remote jobs are more socially isolated, anxious and sad, compared to people not in remote jobs. But demanding everyone return to the office isn't the answer either, say researchers.