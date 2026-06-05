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Trump's choices tests the limits of Republican lawmakers' support

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

President Trump continues to pursue very personal agenda items that are testing the limits of support from Republican members of Congress.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
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