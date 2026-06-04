Horror flicks from young YouTubers are dominating the box office. What does it say about Hollywood?

Two low-budget horror films topped the box office charts this weekend. “Obsession” and “Backrooms” have each made around $100 million, surging as Disney blockbuster “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slumped.

Host Scott Tong discusses the new YouTuber generation that’s beating Hollywood at its own game with NPR movie critic Bob Mondello.

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