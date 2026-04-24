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Trump's week of battles and losses

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
Domenico Montanaro
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT

President Trump campaigned on promises of victories on everything from the economy to foreign policy, but he has seen some major setbacks in recent weeks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deepa Shivaram
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
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