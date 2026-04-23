Community organization LIFT works to reduce overdose risk, increase health care accessibility

Claymont representatives celebrated Life Improvement through Facilitated Transformation, or LIFT, a 2 year old program founded with funds from a Delaware State Opioid Response Grant.

State Rep. Larry Lambert and New Castle County Councilmember John Cartier gave community updates at the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation monthly meeting.

Among those updates was an informational presentation on the LIFT program. LIFT has served 95 people over the course of two years and has seen 338 attendees at SMART Recovery meetings.

The meetings are a secular alternative to Alcoholics Anonymous, a 12-step program that heavily depends on faith. CCD Community Outreach Manager Chrisy Thompson said SMART Recovery provides an evidence-based recovery option.

“It's also like, sometimes people will get turned away and not want to participate in an AA program because of their personal beliefs and not believing in God, right?” Thompson said. “So this gives them options… With people in recovery, I think isolating plays a big part in why people use drugs and alcohol. So the opposite of that is connection.”

Thompson added the meetings teach attendees to build and maintain motivation and cope with urges. She says some of the most effective ways to push through are by meditating, getting outside and making social connections.

LIFT is a collaborative effort between the Claymont Community Center, the Community Collaboration of Delaware and the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation.

Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation Executive Director Brett Saddler said his organization’s part is on the economic development side.

“It's great to bring in good partners,” Saddler said. “And again, it takes a village to revitalize a village. So that's sort of our role, is to try to use our resources to help make these things happen and help any way we can, but let the professionals do their jobs.”

The Community Collaboration of Delaware works with the physical outreach, meeting folks dealing with substance use issues where they’re at through street-level engagements. That means meeting people at DART bus stops, Wawa and McDonalds.

LIFT also distributes NARCAN kits and connects folks to resources for housing, treatment and health care.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use issues in Delaware, call the Community Collaboration of Delaware and ask for someone involved with LIFT.

