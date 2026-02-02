What we know about the latest Epstein files release

On Friday, the Justice Department released more than 3 million pages related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It’s a long-awaited data dump after Congress passed a law last year forcing the Trump administration to release the files.

Justice Department says it has now completed its review of the files and dismissed calls for further prosecution.

NPR’s Stephen Fowler has been reporting on this story and joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR