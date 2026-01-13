Supreme Court hears case on transgender athletes
The Supreme Court is considering the case of two transgender women athletes and state laws restricting them from participating in girls’ and women’s sports teams.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Doriane Coleman, Duke Law School professor and co-director of the Center for Sports Law and Policy.
And, Chase Strangio, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, joins us. He’s on the legal team for this case.
