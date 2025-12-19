How China's underdog status in the AI arms race is fueling their approach

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Who is really shaping the future of AI?

While big tech pours billions into the AGI race, China leans into open source models. NPR's John Ruwitch explains why this approach works in China's favor and what it means for the rest of the world.

About John Ruwitch

John Ruwitch is a tech correspondent with NPR's business desk. His reporting focuses on how the tech industry shapes our lives and society.

Ruwitch joined NPR in early 2020 after more than 19 years with Reuters in Asia, the last eight of which were in Shanghai. Ruwitch has also had postings in Hanoi, Hong Kong and Beijing, reporting on anti-corruption campaigns, elite Communist politics, labor disputes, human rights, currency devaluations, earthquakes, snowstorms, Olympic badminton and everything in between.

Ruwitch studied history at U.C. Santa Cruz and got a master's in Regional Studies East Asia from Harvard. He speaks Mandarin and Vietnamese.

