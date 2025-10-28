© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Mayors urge White House to allocate money for food help in shutdown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
Produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is displayed for sale at Wild Onion Market, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)
Erin Hooley/AP
Produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is displayed for sale at Wild Onion Market, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mayor Matt Tuerk about why he and a bipartisan group of mayors are urging the agriculture secretary not to let the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and other government food assistance programs run out of money during the ongoing government shutdown.

Tuerk wrote a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture on behalf of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
