Mother of teen who died subway surfing says social media videos glamorize dangerous behaviors

/ A subway approaches an above ground station in the Brooklyn borough of New York with the New York City skyline in the background. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

When police came to New York City mother Norma Nazario‘s home in 2023 to tell her that her 15-year-old son Zackery had died in a horrific subway surfing accident, she was stunned.

But when she later opened his phone, she was shocked by the social media videos and posts she found not only of her son’s exploits riding atop New York subways, but also of others’.

Angry and devastated, she contacted attorney Matthew Bergman, who founded the Social Media Victims Law Center. Together, they launched a suit against Meta and TikTok, contending that the accident was a result of direct and foreseeable programming and design decisions that prioritize engagement over safety.

Meta disputes the charge, saying these videos violate their policies and are removed as soon as Meta becomes aware of them.

“Leaders and transportation authorities have grappled with the challenges of subway surfing for decades,” said Chris Sgro, a spokesperson for Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook. “Videos encouraging this kind of dangerous activity violate our policies, and we remove them when we become aware of them. We will continue to work with MTA to address this issue, and will vigorously defend ourselves against this suit.”

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit but said when users who search such terms as “subway surfing,” they’re redirected to a resources support page that says, “Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being.”

Here & Now talks to Nazario and Bergman about Zackery, the lawsuit and Nazario’s mission to create safer social media and safer subways.

/ Zackery Nazario died in 2023 while subway surfing. (Courtesy of Norma Nazario)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR