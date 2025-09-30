Christiana Care breaks ground on new Middletown facility

The 87,000 square foot facility will add new specialty care, including women’s health, behavioral health, oncology, cardiovascular care, pediatrics, neurology, imaging and lab testing.

CEO Dr. Janice Nevin says these new services were selected as a direct response to the Middletown community’s feedback.

“This new building will provide both primary care and specialty care bringing much needed services, easier access; in a facility that's really designed all around the patient experience.” she told DPM.

Delaware First Lady Dr. Lauren Meyer agreed the facility is a step forward for the Middletown area.

“I’m thrilled for this project’s potential for impact in this area. We’re talking about a bold, positive step that will strengthen Delaware’s healthcare infrastructure and prioritize wellbeing” she said.

Middletown mayor Ken Branner said the community has requested this heavily.

“One of the most often asked questions that I heard originally was ‘When is Christiana coming?’ Now I hear ‘When is Christiana expansion beginning?’ So, it’s great. The community is involved and we hear good things, always, about Christiana Care.” he said.

Design and construction team HKS says the new area is focused on integrating green spaces both and outside of the facility; waiting rooms will overlook green areas indoors and outside will feature walking trails - which officials say are meant to promote overall health.

Kate Renner is the Health Practice Leader for HKS.

"This project will create a destination campus that seamlessly integrates health services with wellness and recreation, she said. "Where you might come for primary care, stay for lunch, and then meet a friend to walk along the trails that will encompass this entire campus"

Christiana Care officials say the facility will cost around 92.3 million dollars, a cost it is covering on its own. It's also being built on land the health system already owns.

The facility is estimated to welcome its first patient in the first or second quarter of 2027.