/ A sign announcing a house for sale is displayed in Prospect Heights, Ill., on March 18, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The median price of a house sold in the United States is down slightly, for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve recently lowered interest rates, and in some places, housing inventory is up.

So, if you can afford it, is it a good time to buy a house?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Orphe Divounguy, economist at Zillow, who says it is, but the housing market shifts quickly, and the window is closing fast.

