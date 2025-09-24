Delaware Public Media Partners with WHYY to Launch Monthly Call-In Show with Governor Meyer

Airing the last Thursday of each month, the program offers a live, interactive format that gives Delawareans direct access to their governor and a voice in state government.

DOVER, DE – Delaware Public Media (DPM) is proud to announce a landmark partnership with WHYY to co-produce "Ask Governor Meyer," a monthly live call-in radio show that will give Delawareans direct access to their governor The program launches Thursday, September 25th, from 8-9 p.m. and will air simultaneously on WDDEFM 91.1, WHYY-FM, and stream live on YouTube. This collaboration represents exactly the kind of local, accountable journalism that Delaware Public Media was founded to provide.

“Public media’s history is rooted in education, service, and community connection,” said Tom Byrne, News Director at Delaware Public Media. “From the earliest days of classroom broadcasts to today’s reporting that holds leaders accountable, public media has always been about access to trusted information. Ask Governor Meyer continues that tradition in Delaware, offering our community a direct line to their governor through independent, unbiased journalism.”

Each monthly episode will feature DPM and WHYY reporters working alongside host Shirley Min to guide conversations about current Delaware issues and, most importantly, questions from listeners across the state. Delawareans will have the opportunity to ask Governor Matt Meyer directly about the issues that matter most to them. Sarah Petrowich, Delaware Public Media State Politics Reporter, will represent DPM in the inaugural episode, with reporters rotating monthly to bring diverse perspectives and expertise.

The program reflects DPM’s commitment to independent, unbiased journalism. Delawareans can engage directly through phone calls, social media, DPM’s website, and YouTube live chat, ensuring that voices from all three counties are heard.

"Our listeners have come to trust Delaware Public Media for in-depth coverage of the issues that matter most to Delaware families," Byrne added. "This monthly program extends that trust into a live, interactive format that holds our elected officials accountable while giving our community a direct voice in state government."

Delawareans can join the conversation on-air, live by calling 888-477-9499, by submitting questions in advance on DPM’s website, or participating live through social media and YouTube chat. Calls and submitted questions are not reviewed by Governor Meyer or his office ahead of time. DPM and WHYY will get to as many questions as time allows, and in some cases, similar questions may be grouped together to cover more ground. Episodes will also be archived on delawarepublic.org so residents can catch up anytime. The show will air the last Thursday of each month, with schedule adjustments around holidays. As Delaware's first and only public media service dedicated exclusively to covering the First State, DPM continues to fulfill its mission of presenting high-quality, commercial-free journalism that serves the unique needs of Delaware communities.

For more information about "Ask Governor Meyer" or Delaware Public Media's coverage, visit delawarepublic.org or tune in to WDDE-FM 91.1.

About Delaware Public Media

Founded in 2009 as an online news outlet, DPM acquired a radio license and, in partnership with Delaware State University (DSU) and the University of Delaware, began broadcasting on 91.1 FM WDDE from studios on DSU’s Dover campus on August 17, 2012. As Delaware’s only NPR affiliate and the only noncommercial news media organization dedicated exclusively to the First State, DPM provides awardwinning journalism and programming. Its content blends national coverage from NPR and other public media sources with Delaware-specific news, features, and commentary. Programming is available 24/7 at delawarepublic.org and through the Delaware Public Media app.

For more information, visit www.delawarepublic.org.