Sunday Puzzle: What's that familiar phrase?
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar phrase in the form "___ and ___." You'll get the first and last words, but with a letter changed in each one. Figure out the familiar phrase.
Ex. CRAZE & BARREN --> CRATE & BARREL
1. BREAK & BUTLER
2. CLOCK & DANGER
3. BLACK & TICKLE
4. ROUGE & FUMBLE
5. WIELD & STREAK
6. BLOCK & DICKER (commercial name)
7. PLAID & SIMILE
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Henri Picciotto and Joshua Kosman, the creators of "Out of Left Field" cryptic crosswords. Think of a word meaning "delay." Remove one W from it. and you'll be left with another word meaning "delay." What words are these?
Challenge answer: Stonewall -- minus one W = stall
Winner: Ted Heyn of Fairfield, Connecticut
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of an 11-letter word thay might describe milk. Change one letter in it to an A, and say the result out loud. You'll get a hyphenated word that might describe beef. What is it?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 10th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
Copyright 2025 NPR