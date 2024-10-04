© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will future robot helpers be welcoming or hostile? It may all hinge on how they move

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 4, 2024 at 8:56 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Augmenting Humans.

A future filled with robot helpers sounds unsettling. But robot choreographer Catie Cuan says teaching machines to move more gracefully can help us feel more comfortable.

About Catie Cuan

Catie Cuan is an artist, engineer and award-winning robot choreographer whose work explores the beauty, magic and unintended consequences of giving AI a robot body. Cuan is also the CEO of Zenie, a venture-backed consumer AI startup, an artist-in-residence at the San Francisco Exploratorium, and a postdoc in computer science at Stanford.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources
Related TED Bio: Catie CuanRelated TED Talk: With spatial intelligence, AI will understand the real worldRelated TED Talk: How AI will step off the screen and into the real world

Related NPR Links

Short Wave: What makes us dance? It really is all about that bassTED Radio Hour: How to turn everyday moves (even typing!) into danceShort Wave: 'Dance Your Ph.D.' winner on science, art, and embracing his identity

Copyright 2024 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
See stories by Katie Monteleone
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour