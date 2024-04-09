Acclaimed singer Renee Fleming probes the relationship of 'Music and Mind' in new book
In 2015, famed soprano Renée Fleming helped launch a collaboration between the Kennedy Center and the National Institutes of Health to explore how the arts and health intersect.
She’s now the editor of the new book “Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness,” which contains essays by researchers, music therapists and artists including Yo-Yo Ma and Anna Deveare Smith.
Host Robin Young speaks with Fleming.
