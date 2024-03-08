© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plants don't have brains — but they sure act smart

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 8, 2024 at 9:09 AM EST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Natural Intelligence.

Plants "eat" bugs, avoid predators and even count. Neuroscientist Greg Gage shows that even without a nervous system, plant behavior can be remarkably sophisticated.

About Greg Gage

Neuroscientist and engineer Greg Gage is the co-founder of Backyard Brains, an education company that creates neuroscience-focused experiments and teaching materials for kids. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan. Gage has given several popular TED Talks; covering topics that range from battling octopuses to mind control to vegetable-eating fruit flies.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
James Delahoussaye
See stories by James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour