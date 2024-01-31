Edna Dickey Park to undergo improvements, Newark soliciting feedback from residents

Newark Parks and Recreation presents proposed improvements to Edna Dickey Park and solicits community feedback.

About 20 residents came out to City Hall to hear about proposed improvements to Edna Dickey Park – and offer their own suggestions.

Newark Parks and Recreation director Joe Spadafino says the eight-acre park currently has a softball field, basketball court, pavilion, and playground, but a lot of the equipment and fencing is falling apart.

“We noticed we needed to update the pavilion, replace the pavilion, there is leaking, it’s showing a lot of rust, so replace that, that is a very good area for the community to gather," Spadafino says. "And the playground equipment, it was time for an update. The swingset and several of the other play pieces as well, while they still meet all of the safety compliances they were starting to show their age and we try to fix things before they break down.”

Spadafino notes residents are also requesting more walking areas and green space, so planned improvements will include a re-defined trail while a 3500 square foot parcel of asphalt will be replaced with grass, trees, shrubs, and seating.

Rain gardens and other landscaping improvements will help with drainage in the park too.

Newark City Councilwoman Dwendolyn Creecy, who lives in the neighborhood that surrounds Dickey Park, says the park is highly utilized and needs a facelift.

“And with the trees being planted in the park, the shrubs, and trying to bring back the birds and now we’re going to try to find a bat house," Creecy says. "I mean, look at what it’s doing, it’s creating this little whirlwind of greatness for that park. That park is going to get a very big hug.”

Creecy touts the success of the park's community garden which she hopes they can expand. She also wants the park to be a place where kids can play safely and where adults can go to exercise and interact with neighbors.

The department will seek feedback through February before meeting with city staff to review the final park design and cost estimate. The city has $450,000 in ARPA funds allocated for the improvements.