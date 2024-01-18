© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Carney nominated Terra Taylor for Corrections Department Commissioner

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Gov. John Carney nominates a new Commissioner at the Department of Correction.

Former Deputy DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor will take over the position. She has been serving as acting commissioner since July when Monroe Hudson stepped down.

Hudson served 2 years as DOC Commissioner and 2 years Deputy Commissioner.

Taylor initially joined DOC in 1997. She was Chief of Community Corrections and led the bureau that oversees Probation and Parole, pretrial services, the community work release program, electronic monitoring and other supervision programs.

Taylor’s nomination must be approved by the state Senate to be finalized.
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki