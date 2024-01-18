Gov. Carney nominated Terra Taylor for Corrections Department Commissioner

Gov. John Carney nominates a new Commissioner at the Department of Correction.

Former Deputy DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor will take over the position. She has been serving as acting commissioner since July when Monroe Hudson stepped down.

Hudson served 2 years as DOC Commissioner and 2 years Deputy Commissioner.

Taylor initially joined DOC in 1997. She was Chief of Community Corrections and led the bureau that oversees Probation and Parole, pretrial services, the community work release program, electronic monitoring and other supervision programs.

Taylor’s nomination must be approved by the state Senate to be finalized.