Not your grandmother's quilts: Artist Bisa Butler creates electrifying portraits

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

Bisa Butler weaves Black history, the Black diaspora and Black life into her quilted portraits. She uses fabric with bright colors to “paint” the portraits depicting African American life and history. She tells the stories behind her work and talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.