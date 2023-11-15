© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bernardo Arevalo, Guatemala president-elect, visits Washington, D.C.

Published November 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST
President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, the son of Juan Jose Arévalo, Guatemala's first democratically elected president in 1945, waves to those attending the commemoration of the 1944 Revolution in the Human Rights Plaza in Guatemala City. (Santiago Billy/AP)
President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, the son of Juan Jose Arévalo, Guatemala's first democratically elected president in 1945, waves to those attending the commemoration of the 1944 Revolution in the Human Rights Plaza in Guatemala City. (Santiago Billy/AP)

Guatemalan president-elect Bernardo Arevalo has been visiting Washington, D.C. this week as he prepares to take office early next year. His visit comes as the ruling class in Guatemala attempts to thwart his attempts to take the seat he won this summer. His party has been suspended and multiple courts in the country are working to stop him.

Arevalo sat down with NPR’s Eyder Peralta while on his visit to discuss his ongoing battle for the presidency. Peralta joins host Deepa Fernandes to unpack that fascinating interview.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.