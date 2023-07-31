Mega Millions jackpot exceeds $1 billion for second time this year

After no ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $1.05 billion- the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history - and the 8th largest in U.S. history.

This follows a string of heavy-hitting lottery prizes .

This is the second time this year the MegaMillions jackpot has topped $1 billion, and the fifth time in just over 4 years.

In January, a $1.35 billion ticket was bought in Maine. That was the second largest jackpot to-date.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the second billion dollar jackpot drawing this summer. Last week, a winning ticket for a $1.08 billion Powerball drawing was sold in Los Angeles, but the winner is still unknown.

Delaware still has yet to have a Mega Millions jackpot winner, though last November a Bridgeville woman walked away with a $10,000 prize from the game after matching four numbers and the Mega Ball.

The last major jackpot win in Delaware was in December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.