National Weather Service confirms Sunday tornado in Middletown

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Middletown Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado hit in the Bayberry North development on Route 896 - touching down just north of Route 896 in a field then crossing North Bayberry Parkway before eventually lifting along Hyetts Corner Road.

It only lasted two minutes, traveling just over a mile - but its max winds were 100 miles an hour.

The tornado damaged several homes and downed or uprooted trees, but no injuries were reported