© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

National Weather Service confirms Sunday tornado in Middletown

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Middletown Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado hit in the Bayberry North development on Route 896 - touching down just north of Route 896 in a field then crossing North Bayberry Parkway before eventually lifting along Hyetts Corner Road.

It only lasted two minutes, traveling just over a mile - but its max winds were 100 miles an hour.

The tornado damaged several homes and downed or uprooted trees, but no injuries were reported

Delaware Headlines
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry