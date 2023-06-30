House impasse over Seaford charter amendment ends, Bond Bill approved

House lawmakers resolve a stand-off over a Seaford charter amendment enabling artificial entities like LLCs to vote in municipal elections.

After Democrats failed to muster enough votes to pass the charter amendment last night, Republicans blocked the $1.4 billion Bond Bill and staged a walkout, threatening to stay away unless Democrats promised to approve Seaford’s charter change.

After additional organizing by Democratic leadership, House lawmakers passed the charter amendment overwhelmingly without debate; only six Democrats voted against the proposal – twelve fewer than on Thursday.

House Minority leader Michael Ramone (R-Pike Creek Valley) paused proceedings to acknowledge the turnaround.

“We just wanted to say we were grateful that our colleague was able to re-run the bill despite some of the antics that went on in the past 24 hours,” said Ramone.

House Republicans also conditioned passage of the Bond Bill on the approval of another Republican priority: a bill requiring the General Assembly to approve any new regulations restricting the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles proposed by DNREC – an effort to thwart the agency’s plans to phase out the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

That bill also passed the House, albeit by a narrow majority. The House also approved the Bond Bill and the $72 million Grant-in-Aid bill.