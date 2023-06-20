House lawmakers vote to codify EV rebate program

House lawmakers vote to codify a DNREC program intended to incentivize Delawareans to purchase electric vehicles.

DNREC introduced the rebate program in 2014, offering financial assistance to residents who purchase new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

State Rep. Sophie Phillips’ bill would solidify the program’s existence, offering up to a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicles and up to $1,000 for hybrid vehicles with a retail value up to $50,000.

Phillips says the program would make use of funding already dedicated greenhouse gas emission reductions.

“This utilizes existing Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funding already earmarked for the program and would not tap into the general fund," she said.

The program requires a $2 million budget, but it would expire when those funds are expended or when the prices for electric or hybrid vehicles become comparable to internal combustion engine vehicles.

The bill passed on a party-line vote in the House and now advances to the Senate for consideration.