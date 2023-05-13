'Wait Wait' for May 13, 2023: With Not My Job guest Gabrielle Dennis
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Alzo Slade, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Gabrielle Dennis and panelists Paula Poundstone, Adam Felber and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Liar, Liar, Pants Indicted!; The Defender of Legroom; Self-Checkout Guilt Trips
Panel Questions
Doctors Tell Us the Best Position
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about old sports that are still being played today, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: The Big Door Prize's Gabrielle Dennis answers questions about game show prizes
Gabrielle Dennis is a quintuple-threat, an actor/singer/dancer/comedian who's as comfortable on A Black Lady Sketch Show as she would be belting it out on a broadway stage. She stars in Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, but what does she know about weird game show prizes?
Panel Questions
Traffic Annoyances; A Criminal Makeover; An Intimate Packing Debate
Limericks
Bill reads three news-related limericks: Snoop Your Way To More Friends; Chicken Nuggets Have A Secret; Spaghetti ala New Jersey
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that President Biden is trying to fix the airlines, what annoyances will Washington take on next.
