© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today, during National Public Radio Day, invest in the future of public media to help build a stronger, more informed First State.

How to teach economics — but make it ridiculous, funny and easy to understand

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
Jack Corbett in a TikTok about America's Debt
Jack Corbett

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode DIY.

Economics jargon can be intimidating. That's why Jack Corbett decided to make educational TikTok videos that make economic concepts and financial literacy simple... and silly.

About Jack Corbett

Jack Corbett studied experimental cinema at Ohio State University before joining NPR as the Tiny Desk intern. He is a videographer and producer for Planet Money and is widely known as Planet Money's "TikTok Guy."

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour