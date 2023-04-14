Delaware Public Media Statement on Use of Twitter

Delaware Public Media is suspending activity on Twitter today, joining NPR and many public radio stations across the country in standing up for the editorial independence and integrity of journalism.

Last week, Twitter falsely labeled NPR’s official account “state-affiliated media,” a category encompassing foreign government propaganda sites from which Twitter’s own guidelines excluded NPR. The designation later was changed to “government-funded media,” but the false insinuation of government influence on NPR journalism remains.

NPR CEO John Lansing Wednesday announced that NPR was halting activity on its institutional Twitter accounts because Twitter was “taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent.” He explained, “We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence.”

At DPM, we proudly provide “News from the First State and NPR.” Our service —on the radio, streaming, online and on social media platforms—is at the heart of our promise to you to provide honest journalism from people you trust to increase understanding of key issues, to help build community and to ultimately enrich lives.

So, for now Delaware Public Media will move away from posting to Twitter from our official accounts. Staff members will remain free to make their own choices about using Twitter. And if Twitter stops maligning public media, we’ll reconsider this pause.

DPM receives only a small percentage of our funding, directly or indirectly, from government sources. About 10% of our annual revenue comes in a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private, independent corporation created by Congress 50 years ago to shield public media from government influence. We do receive State grants on which we competitively bid. Some public agencies also purchase underwriting on DPM to publicize their activities.

The editorial independence of our journalists is sacrosanct. They pursue their work without fear or favor. That is a guarantee from us that you make possible by providing 80%+ of our revenues, in the form of membership, major gifts, business underwriting and vehicle donations.

You can continue to find Delaware Public Media everywhere you look for news and information: on WDDE 91.1 and WMHS 88.1; at delawarepublic.org; on the DPM app ; through our newsletters ; on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube ; and wherever you get your podcasts.

Thanks for your faith and loyalty.

Pete Booker

General Manager