Asian seniors find 'sacred space' in ballroom dance, even after mass shooting

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with San Francisco Chronicle reporter and podcast host Cecilia Lei, who spoke with Asian seniors in the San Francisco Bay area, two months after 11 people were killed at an Asian ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park.

Lei discovered that “this isn’t just about mental or physical exercise, it’s about community connection” and joy in the face of tragedy.

