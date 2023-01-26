© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

Newark PD launches new recruitment campaign

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
Acting Police Chief Mark Farrall

Police departments across the country are reporting difficulty in filling positions.

It’s no different for the Newark Police Department, which says it has more than a dozen openings.

Acting Police Chief Mark Farrall takes the top job permanently on Feb. 1.

He said the department is launching a new media campaign to recruit more officers.

“We’re approximately 20% down from our authorized strength. So, the biggest challenge that we face right now is filling those vacancies.”

Farrall said they could lose as many as four more officers in the coming months to other agencies, retirement or officers leaving the police force altogether.

“It’s going to take a while, but we’re going to keep chipping away and make ourselves as marketable as we can.”

The Newark PD has Contracted with Arizona-based media company Epic Productions to create a marketing campaign that includes a new website and several recruitment videos.

When asked if the Newark PD needed to be at full capacity, Farrall said they have had to reduce or disband several specialized units within the department in order to have enough officers to respond to radio calls.

He added he wants the department to better reflect the community at large and hopes for a diverse pool of applicants.

