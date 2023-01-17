Newark PD names Farrall as new Police Chief

The City of Newark names its new chief of police Tuesday.

Acting Chief Mark Farrall will take over on Feb. 1st.

Farrall, a 28-year veteran of the Newark PD, was named Acting Chief earlier this month when Chief Paul Tiernan announced he would retire Jan. 31.

In a release, Newark City Manager Tom Coleman called Farrall an "experienced and respected leader with a track record of effectively managing those in his chain of command."

Farrall, a lifelong Newark resident, first joined the force in 1995 after attending the Delaware State Police Academy and serving with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

At Newark PD, he has held positions in several divisions including as a member of the SWAT team and as a public information officer.

He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2015. Farrall also served as Acting Deputy City Manager from 2018-2020.

Newark Mayor Stu Markham said in a statement the "community is in good hands with Acting Chief Farrall at the helm of the Newark Police Department."

