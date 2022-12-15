The future of fertility treatment

The overturn of Roe v. Wade in June brought the idea of “fetal personhood” into state legislatures.

Fetal personhood would grant a fetus’ or embryo the same rights as a person. That idea — which is already a provision inGeorgia’s abortion ban— has opened the door to discussions about if fertility treatment could be subject to regulation next.

Some states likeWest Virginiahave specifically carved out exceptions in their abortion laws for fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization or IVF.

While nothing has moved through the legislature yet, leaked audio from aProPublica investigationreveals a conversation between the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony America and Tennessee lawmakers about the possibility of regulating IVF and contraception in the future.

Where do fertility treatments and contraception legally stand?

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) put forward a bill to protect IVF and other fertility treatments. You can find the full text of the bill below.

Right to Build Families Act of 2022

