Voting underway for key Senate races in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania

A number of key U.S. Senate races will determine who controls Congress. We check in on three states to talk about early voting turnouts, how things are going at the polls, and the races to watch.

Stephen Fowler, political reporter from Georgia Public Broadcasting, joins us to discuss what’s happening in the state.

Ohio has seen record early voting this year and also has a close — and closely watched contest — for U.S. Senate. Gabriel Kramer from Ideastream Public Media in Ohio has been out at the polls talking to voters this morning.

And there is a battle over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Democrats are suing to reverse a court decision that mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates be counted in the election. Democrats argue that the previous court decision, which voted in favor of the Republican National Committee’s complaint to block these ballots, disenfranchises voters and violates federal law. This decision could swing Pennsylvania’s tight midterm race.

