President Biden travels to hurricane-ravaged Florida and tries to fly above a political storm

President Biden is in Florida Wednesday promising federal support to help rebuild hurricane-ravaged areas and meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, residents and small business owners there. He is also meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival in 2024 who attacks Biden regularly.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Asma Khalid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

