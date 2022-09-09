© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Frustrating for me': OSHA boss on years-long process to protect workers from heat

Published September 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

The health of delivery drivers and warehouse workers is often at risk during heat waves. That’s because without federal heat policies, they have little to no protection on the job.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks looks at efforts to change that and why it’s taken so long with Doug Parker, assistant secretary of OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.